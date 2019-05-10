

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) on Friday raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2019, and provide adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.97 to $6.19 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $5.87 to $6.10 per share.



Marriott also expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis to increase 1 to 3 percent in North America, 2 to 4 percent outside North America, and 1 to 3 percent worldwide.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.09 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.52 to $1.58 per share, and comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis to increase 1 to 2 percent in North America, 2 to 4 percent outside North America, and 1 to 3 percent worldwide.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.



The company noted that the outlook for second quarter and full year 2019 does not include merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue or reimbursed expenses, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX