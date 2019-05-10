

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving higher on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods, but said a deal was still possible.



Benchmark Brent crude rose 0.6 percent to $70.80 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $62.12 a barrel.



Trump on Thursday said that he received a 'beautiful' letter from China's president and they would probably speak soon to reach a deal over trade.



The U.S. and China are returning to the negotiating table later today for a second day of talks, keeping hopes alive.



Meanwhile, the Chinese government issued a muted response to the U.S. tariff hike, though it vowed to retaliate.



The likely intensification of the U.S.-China trade war would be an additional headwind for financial markets.



