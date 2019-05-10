

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO, ENB) announced the appointment of Colin Gruending as Executive Vice President & CFO. Colin is currently Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investment Review. Enbridge also announced the appointment of John Whelen as Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer. He was Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer since 2014.



Enbridge said it is proceeding with a $0.2 billion expansion of the Dawn to Parkway gas transmission system in Ontario. The company expects the project to come into service by the end of 2021.



