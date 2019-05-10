

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation remained the same as in March, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in April, same as seen in March. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent rise.



Prices of education rose 4.8 percent annually in April and transport grew by 4.6 percent.



The core inflation climbed 2.6 percent in April, after a 2.7 percent rise in March.



On a monthly basis, the core CPI rose 0.5 percent, same as in March.



Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.2 percent increase in March, in line with economists' expectation.



Separate data from Statistics Norway showed that the producer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 5.2 percent rise in March.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in April, after 2.1 percent decline in the previous month.



