

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported that its preliminary traffic, measured in revenue passenger mile, for April increased 6.6 percent, while capacity, measured in available seat miles, was up 7.4 percent. Load factor was 85.1 percent, a decrease of 0.6 points from prior year. Preliminary completion factor was 98.6 percent and on-time performance was 73.4 percent, for the month of April.



For the second-quarter, the company continues to expect revenue per available seat mile (RASM) in the range of 1.0 and 4.0 percent.



