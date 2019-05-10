

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation slowed in April, data from Danmarks Statistik showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.0 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.2 percent rise in March.



This was led by large price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages, and other goods and services. The biggest price increase was seen in education and transport, by 2.9 percent each. Clothing and footwear prices dropped 4.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April, slower than the 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.



Inflation based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, was 0.9 percent, slower than a 1.2 percent rise in March.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.3 percent in April.



