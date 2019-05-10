

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than anticipated in the month April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in April after climbing by 0.4 percent in March. Economists had been expecting another 0.4 percent increase.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices inched up by 0.1 percent for third consecutive month compared to economist estimates for a 0.2 percent uptick.



Compared to the same month a year ago, consumer prices in April were up by 2.0 percent, reflecting a modest acceleration from the 1.9 percent growth in March.



The annual rate of growth in core consumer prices also crept up to 2.1 percent in April from 2.0 percent in the previous month.



