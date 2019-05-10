Paychex, Inc. Posts One of the Sector's Best QuartersPaychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a great tech company that continues to perform well and reward buy-and-hold investors. That said, Paychex stock wasn't immune to the fourth-quarter sell-off.On the other hand, PAYX stock has performed better than most big tech stocks in 2019, up 32% year-to-date.The payroll company reported third-quarter results that topped estimates, but it issued an outlook below what Wall Street was expecting.Still, the stock's long-term outlook remains bullish. The company recently completed its acquisition of Oasis Outsourcing Acquisition Corporation, the.

