

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said Monday that it will expand its Chicago Tech Hub and plans to create 400 new tech jobs in fields including cloud computing, advertising, and business development.



It will expand its office in downtown Chicago by more than 70,000 square feet, to accommodate this job creation, and it will double its tech workforce in downtown Chicago, Amazon said in a statement.



The company noted that it will hold 'Amazon Career Day' event in Chicago for job seekers on September 17th to learn more about the hundreds of open positions across Illinois.



The company said it has created more than 11,000 full-time jobs in Illinois and invested over $4.4 billion in the state since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation.



