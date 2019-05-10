

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $37.69 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $31.58 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, China Biologic Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.54 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $129.78 million from $112.46 million last year.



China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $44.54 Mln. vs. $41.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $129.78 Mln vs. $112.46 Mln last year.



