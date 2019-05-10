

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk has poked fun at Amazon entrepreneur Jeff Bezos new spacecraft.



On Thursday, Bezos, founder of rocket company Blue Origin, unveiled a mock-up of a new lunar lander spacecraft that aims to take equipment and humans to the Moon by 2024. The unmanned, reusable Blue Moon vehicle will carry scientific instruments, satellites and rovers.



Musk, who is also the founder of rival space firm SpaceX, tweeted an altered picture of Blue Moon vehicle, in which instead of reading 'Blue Moon' on the side of the spacecraft, the image in the tweet reads 'Blue Balls.'



This is not the first time he has trolled the Amazon CEO.



Last month, Amazon announced plans to launch more than 3,000 satellites to provide internet to 'unserved and underserved communities.'



Musk later called Bezos a copycat in a tweet, as SpaceX had already announced its own plans to launch internet satellites in 2018.



Meanwhile, Blue Moon will weigh 33,000 pounds when loaded with fuel on lift-off from Earth, which will decrease to about 7,000 pounds when it is about to land on the Moon.



In March, the Trump administration announced that it intended to return US astronauts to the Moon by the end of 2024.



Bezos said that Blue Origin would be able to meet Trump's deadline, but 'only because' the firm had begun designing the lunar lander in 2016.



