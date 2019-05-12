Again a not so good week for our ATX, nearly 4 per cent down. News from AT&S, S Immo, Vienna Stock Exchange, Statistics Austria, Polytec, RHI Magnesita, Lenzing, Verbund, Frequentis, S&T, Agrana and CA Immo. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -3,88% to 3.050,92 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 11,11%. Up to now there were 51 days with a positive and 39 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 7,59% away, from the low 11,11%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,5%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,35%. These are the best-performers this week: CA Immo 3,24% in front of Immofinanz 0,9% and Kapsch TrafficCom 0%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -9,34% in front of AT&S -8,72% and Bawag -8,7%. Further highlights this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...