

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market had another weak outing as worries about global economy hurt investor sentiment and triggered heavy selling almost across the board on Wednesday.



The mood was bearish right through the session, in line with markets across the globe, as the most recent reports out of the U.S. raised fears about an imminent recession.



After Tuesday's data showed another contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity that fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, a report from payroll processor ADP showed a less than expected growth in private sector jobs in the U.S., increasing worries about growth in the world's largest economy. August growth was revised downwards by a big margin.



The benchmark SMI declined 195.22 points, or 1.96%, to settle at 9,757.28, a few points off the day's low.



On Tuesday, the index ended down 125.82 points, or 1.25%, at 9,952.50.



ABB declined nearly 4%. Lonza Group, Adecco and UBS Group ended lower by 3.4%, 3.3% and 3%, respectively.



Richemont, Swatch Group, Givaudan, SGS, Geberit, LafargeHolcim, Roche Holding, Credit Suisse and Sika declined 2 to 2.7%, while Swiss Life Holding ended nearly 2% down. Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Re also ended sharply lower.



Nestle ended lower by about 1%. The company announced that it closed the sale of Nestle Skin Health to a consortium led by EQT and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, for a consideration of CHF 10.2 billion.



In the Mid-Price index, Temenos Group shares ended lower by about 4.4%. Julius Baer declined nearly 4% and Straumann Holding shed 3.6%. Logitech International, Dufry, Butcher Industries, Partners Group, Vifor Pharma, OC Oerlikon, AMS and Schindler Holding ended lower by 2 to 2.75%.



In economic news, Swiss consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in 33 months in September, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Inflation eased to 0.1% in September from 0.3% in August. Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 0.3%.



Consumer prices have logged annual increase since January 2017 and the latest rise was the weakest in the current sequence of growth.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped unexpectedly by 0.1% largely driven by falling holiday packages costs and petrol.



In September, the central bank downgraded its inflation forecast citing weak growth, inflation prospects abroad and the stronger Swiss franc. The SNB forecast 0.4% inflation for this year and 0.2% for next year.



