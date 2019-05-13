

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) said that Mozambique LNG1 Company Pte. Ltd., the jointly owned sales entity of the Mozambique Area 1 co-venturers, has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement with JERA Co., Inc. and CPC Corporation, Taiwan.



The Agreement calls for the delivered ex-ship supply of 1.6 million tonnes per annum or MTPA for a base term of 17 years from the commercial start date. Mozambique LNG's portfolio of long-term sales now includes four of the top five LNG importing markets in the world.



Anadarko said it is developing Mozambique's first onshore LNG facility consisting of two initial LNG trains with a total nameplate capacity of 12.88 MTPA to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum field located entirely within Offshore Area 1.



