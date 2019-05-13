

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders of the company for fiscal year 2018 was 1.01 trillion yen or $9.13 billion, an increase of 209.3 billion yen from the previous year. The latest year result included profit from completion of the sale of the Memory business. Basic earnings per share were 1,641.85 yen, compared to 1,628.88 yen in the previous year.



Operating income was 35.4 billion yen or $319.3 million, a decrease of 50.8 billion yen, 17.9 billion yen of which was attributable to the fiscal year 2018 scaling back of emergency measures in place in fiscal year 2017, including partial restoration of bonus payments in fiscal year 2018.



Net sales decreased 254.1 billion yen to 3.69 trillion yen or $33.28 billion from the prior year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2019, the company expects operating income 140.0 billion yen, and net sales of 3.40 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX