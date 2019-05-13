

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France is forecast to expand at a steady pace in the second quarter, according to a monthly survey from Bank of France.



Gross domestic product is expected to grow 0.3 percent in the second quarter, the same rate as registered in the first quarter.



The confidence index in the manufacturing sector dropped to 99 in April from 100 in March.



In April, industrial production slowed down. However, business leaders expect output to pick up in May.



In services, the business sentiment indicator came in at 100 in April versus 101 in March. Business leaders forecast activity to grow in May.



The business sentiment index in construction slid to 105 in April from 106 in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX