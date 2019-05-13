

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech inflation eased in April largely on weak growth in cost of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, the Czech Statistical Office said Monday.



Inflation slowed to 2.8 percent from 3.0 percent in March. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 3 percent.



Prices of goods in total and services went up 2.2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in April driven by higher transport cost.



Another report from the statistical office showed that import price inflation weakened to 2.8 percent in March from 3.3 percent in February. Likewise, export prices gained 2.6 percent, slower than the 3.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Month-on-month, import prices slid 0.1 percent and export prices by 0.3 percent in March.



