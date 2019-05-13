

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit declined sharply in March, figures from the central bank revealed Monday.



The current account shortfall decreased by $4.14 billion from last year to $589 million in March.



This development in the current account was mainly attributable to $3.72 billion decrease in the goods deficit recording net outflow of $916 million, data showed.



Services item realized net inflow of $1.29 billion increasing by $113 million compared to March 2018. At the same time, investment income under primary income item indicated a net outflow of $1.07 billion.



Secondary income recorded net inflow of $199 million increasing by $195 million in comparison to the same month of the previous year.



