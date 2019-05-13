sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,404 Euro		-0,072
-4,88 %
WKN: 513700 ISIN: DE0005137004 Ticker-Symbol: QSC 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
QSC AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QSC AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,385
1,397
13:46
1,384
1,40
13:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QSC AG
QSC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QSC AG1,404-4,88 %