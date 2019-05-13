

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the FDA has approved CYRAMZA for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma who have a high alpha-fetoprotein and have been treated with sorafenib. As a result of the approval of the new indication, FDA has removed the boxed warning from the labeling of CYRAMZA. With the latest approval, the company has now received five FDA approvals for CYRAMZA.



Eli Lilly noted that it has filed applications for marketing authorization in the European Union and Japan for CYRAMZA and regulatory action is expected in mid-2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX