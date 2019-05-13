

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that, in April 2019, the Group airlines welcomed 12,5 million passengers, up 3.0 percent year-on-year. The available seat kilometres were up 4.0 percent, while sales were up 6.5 percent. Seat load factor rose by 2.0 percentage points to 83.3 percent.



For April, the strongest passenger growth of the network airlines was recorded at the Vienna hub with 5.9 percent. The number of passengers were up 4.3 percent in Frankfurt and Zurich each, while in Munich the number of passengers rose 2.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX