

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) said Monday that Steven Temares stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and resigned as a member of the company. The company appointed Mary Winston, who recently joined the company board, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



The company noted that it has formed a Chief Executive Officer search committee to identify a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will retain an executive search firm to assist in the search process.



In addition, the Board appointed Andrea Weiss, who also recently joined the Bed Bath & Beyond Board, as Chair of the Business Transformation and Strategy Review Committee, which will be responsible for ensuring that all aspects of the Company's ongoing business transformation are addressed.



