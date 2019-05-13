

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) has completed the merger/squeeze-out of Diebold Nixdorf AG. This also terminates the listing of Diebold Nixdorf AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. has now acquired all of the remaining minority shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG.



On November 7, 2018, the company launched the formal process to merge its German subsidiary with and into Diebold KGaA, a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Diebold Nixdorf Inc. As the process is now complete, the company will no longer be required to pay annual dividends to minority shareholders nor bear the administrative burdens relating to operating a German public company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX