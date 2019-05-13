

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts or BAFTA celebrated the stars of the small screen Sunday night.



BBC-produced spy-action thriller 'Killing Eve' won three BAFTA awards - for best Drama Series, Leading Actress for Jodie Comer and Supporting Actress for Fiona Shaw.



Patrick Melrose, based on Edward St Aubyn's semi-autobiographical novels, received the award for best Mini-Series, while Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the titular character in it, won the first BAFTA of his career for Leading Actor.



Ben Whishaw was adjudged the best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Norman Scott in the drama series, 'A Very English Scandal.'



Steve Pemberton won the award for best performance in a comedy program, for 'Inside No. 9.'



In the women's category, this award went to Jessica Hynes for her performance in 'There She Goes.'



The BAFTA award for Scripted Comedy was won by 'Sally4Ever.'



'Britain's Got Talent' won the BAFTA award for best Entertainment Program for the second consecutive year.



'A League of Their Own' received the award for best Comedy Entertainment Programme.



Lee Mack won his first BAFTA award, in the Entertainment Performance category for 'Would I Lie To You?'



'Missed Call' won the award for Short Form Programme.



In the International category, the BAFTA was awarded to US satirical drama 'Succession.'



EastEnders was awarded the BAFTA for Soap & Continuing Drama. 'Killed By My Debt' won the BAFTA for Single Drama.



Channel 4 News' 'Cambridge Analytica Uncovered' won the award for best News Coverage, and the award for Current Affairs was presented to 'Myanmar's Killing Fields' (Dispatches).



