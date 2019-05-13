

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks ended notably lower on Monday due to escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions after China announced plans to impose tariffs on over $60 billion worth of U.S. goods, in retaliation to the hike in tariffs on Chinese goods.



After saying that it would retaliate with 'necessary countermeasures' in response to the tariff increase by the U.S., China has gone ahead despite U.S. President Donald Trump's warning that the situation 'will only get worse' if China retaliates.



China has announced that tariff hikes ranging from 5 to 25% on 5,140 U.S. products would take effect on June 1st.



The benchmark SMI ended down 109.65 points, or 1.16%, at 9,363.18, after falling to a low of 9l319.99 intraday.



On Friday, the index ended up 42.53 points, or 0.45%, at 9,472.83, bouncing back after falling nearly 200 points, or 2% a session earlier.



Credit Suisse declined more than 3.7% and Swatch Group shares shed about 3.6%. Lonza Group, Richemont and ABB lost 2.3 to 2.6%.



UBS Group ended lower by about 2.1% and Lonza Group lost nearly 2%.



Novartis ended 1.7% down. The company is reportedly offering price discounts in negotiations with U.S. health insurers on its gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, a treatment that could cost more than a million dollars.



Also, the company's Sandoz division is named in the lawsuit pertaining to orchestration of a scheme to inflate drug prices and stifle competition for generic drugs.



Adecco, Swiss Re, SGS and Swisscom also ended notably lower.



Among the other major markets in Europe, Germany and France ended sharply lower, with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40 tumbling 1.52% and 1.22%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.55%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 1.21%.



