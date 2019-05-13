

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legg Mason Inc. (LM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $49.5 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $9.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.8% to $588.46 million from $652.49 million last year.



Legg Mason Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $49.5 Mln. vs. $9.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $588.46 Mln vs. $652.49 Mln last year.



