

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2,847.9 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday - down 10.6 percent on year.



That missed forecasts for a surplus of 3,007.2 billion but was still up from 2,676.8 billion in February.



The trade balance showed a surplus of 700.1 billion yen, also missing expectations for 838.9 billion yen and up from 489.2 billion yen in the previous month.



Exports fell 5.2 percent on year to 7.058 trillion yen, while imports added an annual 1.5 percent to 6.358 trillion yen.



