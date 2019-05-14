

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - A California jury awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who alleged Bayer's (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) Roundup weedkiller caused their cancer.



The verdict includes $55 million in compensatory damages to the couple and $2 billion in punitive damages.



However, Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto, insists that the key ingredient in Roundup glyphosate is safe.



'Bayer is disappointed with the jury's decision and will appeal the verdict in this case,' the company said in a statement.



According to plaintiffs' attorneys, Alva and Alberta Pilliod used the weed killer on their property for more than three decades and were diagnosed with the same type of cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



But the company said the couple had long histories of illnesses known to be substantial risk factors for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



'The contrast between today's verdict and EPA's conclusion that there are 'no risks to public health from the current registered uses of glyphosate' could not be more stark,' Bayer said.



