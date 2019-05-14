

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income grew 3.7 percent to 84 million euros from last year's 81 million euros. Earnings per share increased 4.5 percent to 0.93 euro from 0.89 euro last year.



In the first quarter, EBITDA pre exceptionals rose 1.9 percent from last year to 275 million euros, driven by higher selling prices. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals improved to 15.1 percent from 14.9 percent in the previous year.



Group sales in the first quarter edged up 0.3 percent to 1.822 billion euros from 1.816 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead for the full year 2019, LANXESS expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to come in between 1 billion euros and 1.05 billion euros. This is compared to last year's 1.016 billion euros.



