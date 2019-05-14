

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - High-precision metrology and healthcare products manufacturer Renishaw plc (RSW.L) on Tuesday reported statutory profit before tax of 84.8 million pounds for the nine months to 31 March 2019, down 18.8 percent from 104.4 million pounds in the prior-year period.



Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations amounted to 79.6 million pounds, compared to adjusted profit of 97.6 million pounds last year.



Revenue from continuing operations for the first three quarters of the current financial year was 431.1 million pounds, up 0.3 percent from 429.9 million pounds for the corresponding period last year.



Based on recent order trends and customer feedback, Renishaw now forecasts fiscal 2019 revenue in a range of 580 million to 600 million pounds, adjusted profit before tax in a range of 105 million pounds to 120 million pounds, and statutory profit before tax of 111 million pounds to 126 million pounds.



In March, Renishaw said it expects fiscal 2019 statutory profit before tax in a range of 123 million pounds to 141 million pounds, adjusted profit before tax of 117 million pounds to 135 million pounds, and revenue in a range of 595 million pounds to 620 million pounds.



