

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2019 loss, on IFRS 15 basis, was 7.64 billion euros or 29.05 euro cents per share. The prior year's profit, on IAS 18 basis, was 2.79 billion euros or 8.78 euro cents per share.



The latest year's loss was primarily due to a loss on disposal of Vodafone India, following the completion of the merger with Idea Cellular, and impairments.



Organic adjusted EBITDA went up 3.1%.



Group revenues for the year were 43.67 billion euros, down 6.2 percent from prior year's 46.57 billion euros.



Organic service revenue went up 0.3%, as good performance in most markets offset increased competition in Spain and Italy and headwinds in South Africa.



Further, the company said its Board is recommending a dividend per share of 9 eurocents, representing a 40% decrease over the prior financial year. This implies a final dividend of 4.16 eurocents compared to 10.23 eurocents in the prior year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of 13.8 billion euros to 14.2 billion euros, implying low single digit organic growth.



