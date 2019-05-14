

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported an operating profit of 4.5 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 30 March 2019, compared to 69.3 million pounds in the prior year. The Group said the growth in trading profit of 5.5 million pounds in the fiscal year was offset by an impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of 30.6 million pounds and costs of 41.5 million pounds relating to the recognition of Guaranteed Minimum Payments pensions charges.



For the fiscal year, the Group recorded a loss before tax of 42.7 million pounds, compared to profit before tax of 20.9 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 4.0 pence compared to profit of 0.9 pence. The Group reported trading profit of 128.5 million pounds in the year, up 4.5% from prior year. Adjusted profit before tax improved 12.1% to 88.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 8.5 pence compared to 7.6 pence.



Group revenue for the 52 weeks ended 30 March 2019 was 824.3 million pounds, up 0.6% compared to the prior year. Branded revenue grew by 1.4% to 679.2 million pounds, while non-branded revenue was down 2.7% at 145.1 million pounds.



