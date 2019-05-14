

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc. (JUP.L) announced Tuesday the appointment of Wayne Mepham as Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 2, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Mepham will also join the Company's Board and Executive Committee.



Mepham succeeds Charlotte Jones, who announced earlier her intention to step down from the role to take up the position of CFO at RSA Insurance Group plc. Charlotte will remain with Jupiter until July 30.



Mepham holds over 23 years' experience in the financial services sector. He is currently the Global Head of Finance at Schroders plc. Prior to Schroders, Mepham held a number of senior roles at PwC.



