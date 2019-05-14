

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation rose to a five-month high, as estimated earlier, in April, final data from INE showed Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.5 percent in April, in line with estimate, from 1.3 percent in March. This was the highest rate since November 2018, when the rate was 1.7 percent.



Underlying inflation climbed to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed to 1 percent from 0.4 percent in March. The rate matched preliminary estimate published on April 30.



Data showed that EU harmonized inflation rose to 1.6 percent annually from 1.3 percent a month ago. On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 1.1 percent as estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX