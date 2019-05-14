

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK), a global partner to the pharma and healthcare industries, announced the appointment of Bernd Metzner as Chief Financial Officer will be effective on May 15, 2019. He was CFO of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from 2014.



Metzner has held various management positions in finance at the Bayer Group between 2002 and 2011. He was the CFO at Bayer Italy, and global CFO in Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division.



'Together with Bernd Metzner and Lukas Burkhardt, we make a strong Management Board team that will drive Gerresheimer's sustainable growth forward,' said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.



