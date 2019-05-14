

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand's house sales declined in April from a year ago, while prices increased, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand reported Tuesday.



The volume of home sales declined 11.5 percent from a year ago to 5,800 in April. This was the lowest sales volumes for the month of April in 5 years.



In Auckland, the number of sales plunged 16.3 percent to 1,608, the lowest for the month of April in 11 years.



The national median house price index climbed 6.4 percent year-over-year to NZ$585,000 in April. Median house prices in Auckland remained exactly the same as April 2018 at NZ$850,000.



