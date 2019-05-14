

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) said that it reaffirmed second-quarter earnings per share guidance of $2.05 to $2.10 and full-year earnings per share guidance of $7.90 to $8.15. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the second-quarter, and earnings of $8.09 per share for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company reiterated path to about 23 percent long-term segment margin target.



The company said it remains confident in its long-term financial framework and in its ability to deliver shareowner value in 2019 and for many years to come.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX