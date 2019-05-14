

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production fell for the second straight month in March, figures from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production declined 0.3 percent month-on-month in March, following a 0.1 percent fall in February and in line with economists' expectation.



The latest decline was driven by 1.0 percent fall in non-durable consumer goods and a 0.3 percent decline in energy production.



Output of durable consumer goods, capital goods and intermediate goods rose by 0.7 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively in March.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased 0.6 percent after remaining flat in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent fall.



