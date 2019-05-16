

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch business confidence rose in the second quarter, after declining in the previous quarter, and unemployment remained steady in April, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday.



The business sentiment index rose to 12.0 in the second quarter from 10.6 in the first quarter.



Labor shortage remained an obstacle for several entrepreneurs in their business activities.



The confidence level among construction entrepreneurs were lower in the second quarter than in the previous quarter. However, the construction sector had the highest level of confidence among all industries for the eleventh consecutive quarter.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate was at 3.3 percent in April same as seen in March. The number of unemployed slowed to 300,000 from 307,000 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX