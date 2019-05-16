

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Speaking at the AGM of BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK), Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management said, by the end of 2019, BMW aims to have over 500,000 plug-in hybrids and electric models on roads worldwide. By 2025, the company aims to have more than 25 electrified models - half of them pure electric.



By 2025, BMW aims to be a leading tech company for premium mobility. In association with Daimler AG, the company plans to develop technologies for the next generation of automated driving.



For 2018, the company proposed dividend of: 3.50 euros per share of common stock, and 3.52 euros per share of preferred stock.



Regarding the current fiscal year, the company said it remains on track on the operational side.



