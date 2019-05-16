

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a drug substance manufacturing site in Cork, Ireland, from GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) for approximately 90 million euros in cash.



The Cork site has more than 400 employees and produces highly specialized active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs for treating diseases including childhood cancer, depression and Parkinson's.



The site contains 270 cubic meters of reactor capacity, 10 production buildings, an R&D pilot plant and lab infrastructure.



Thermo Fisher said the site will expand capacity to meet customer demand for the development and commercial manufacturing of complex APIs. The company will also continue to produce APIs for GSK under a multi-year supply agreement.



The GSK transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.



Upon completion, the site will become part of Thermo Fisher's Pharma Services business within its Laboratory Products and Services Segment.



