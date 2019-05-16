

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Thursday amid mounting trade tensions after Washington blacklisted Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, which has been in the crosshairs of America's security and intelligence agencies.



The benchmark DAX was down 15 points or 0.12 percent at 12,084 after climbing 0.9 percent the previous day.



Automakers drifted lower after rising the previous day on news that U.S. President Donald Trump was planning to delay the imposition of tariffs on imported cars and parts. BMW slid 0.3 percent, Daimler fell over 1 percent and Volkswagen shed 0.9 percent.



Thyssenkrupp soared 6.5 percent on a Reuters report that Finland's Kone might bid for the German conglomerate's 14 billion euro ($15.7 billion) elevators division.



Deutsche EuroShop gained 0.8 percent after backing its FY outlook.



Südzucker rallied 1.2 percent after the sugar producer said it expects improvement in prices from October.



In economic releases, the euro area trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 17.9 billion in March from EUR 20.6 billion in February, Eurostat data showed. The surplus was below the forecast of EUR 19.4 billion.



Exports grew only 0.9 percent in March, while imports logged a bigger growth of 2.5 percent.



