

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Health care company Express Scripts (ESRX), a Cigna Corp. (CI) company, announced Thursday that it will introduce the industry's first, stand-alone digital health formulary to make it simpler for consumers and payers to navigate the hundreds of thousands of currently available personal health technologies and interventions.



The new formulary will help payers ensure the safety, effectiveness and usability of digital health technology tools made available to their members.



Available in 2020, the digital health formulary will be a curated list of technology- and software-enabled applications and devices that help patients prevent, manage or treat a medical condition.



Similar to a medication formulary, Express Scripts will employ a comprehensive process overseen by physicians, pharmacists and experts in health research and user experience, who will review clinical outcomes and therapeutic benefit data to determine inclusion on the formulary.



Initially, the digital health formulary will include solutions for diabetes, cardiovascular, behavioral health and pulmonary conditions, and will later expand to include tools for other chronic and complex conditions.



