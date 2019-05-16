

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.84 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $2.13 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $123.93 billion from $122.69 billion last year.



Wal-Mart Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.13 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q1): $123.93 Bln vs. $122.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX