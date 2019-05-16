

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT), India's leading online travel company, reported Thursday a net loss for the first quarter of $40.4 million or $0.39 per share, narrower than $44.1 million or $0.42 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Results for both the quarters primarily include the effects of employee share-based compensation costs, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, share of loss of equity-accounted investees, and income tax expense (benefit).



Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the quarter was $18.3 million or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $25.8 million or $0.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues for the quarter declined to $120.2 million from $157.8 million in the same quarter last year. Total adjusted revenue was $163.3 million, compared to $145.3 million last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.46 per share on revenues of $156.22 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX