

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation rose marginally in April, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.0 percent increase in March. That was in line with economists' expectations.



Inflation was driven by a surge in prices of transport, recreation and of non-regulated energy products.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food prices, rose to 0.6 percent from 0.4 percent in March.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in April, in line with economists' expectation.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose at a steady rate of 1.1 percent annually in April, same as seen in March. Economists had expected a rise of 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, HICP increased 0.5 percent in April.



Separate data from ISTAT showed that the trade surplus rose to EUR 4.62 billion in March from EUR 4.52 billion in the same period last year. In February, the surplus was EUR 3.23 billion.



Exports remained flat annually in March, after rising 3.4 percent in February. Imports fell 0.3 percent in March from 3.3 percent increase in February.



Data also showed that import prices grew 1.3 percent annually and rose 0.6 percent from the previous month.



