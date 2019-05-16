

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after making repeated attempts in the past few sessions to rise above $1,300.



The downside remained limited after the United States hit Huawei with severe sanctions, adding to prevailing uncertainty over trade.



Spot gold slid 0.2 percent to $1,294.30 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.25 percent at $1,294.65.



Asian markets ended mixed today as trade worries persisted despite reports U.S. President Donald Trump plans to delay imposing tariffs on auto imports by up to six months in order to allow negotiations to continue.



Investors remained worried about how the U.S.-China trade row will develop after Trump declared a national emergency over threats against American technology in a move seen as targeting Chinese tech giant Huawei.



European stocks recovered some ground after falling in early trade, while U.S. stock futures point to a positive start later in the day.



Trading later in the day may be influenced by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, housing starts and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity.



