

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced the next generation of its Fire 7 tablet, which is $49.99 and available in Black, Sage, Plum, and Twilight Blue. It has quad-core 1.3 GHz processor and hands-free access to Alexa. Fire 7 is now available with 16 GB or 32 GB of internal storage, plus support for up to 512 GB of expandable storage via microSD card.



Fire 7 is available today for pre-order at the company website and will begin shipping June 6. Fire 7 cases are available in Charcoal Black, Sage, Plum, Twilight Blue, and Desert Orange and can stand in both landscape and portrait orientations-only $24.99, the company said.



As a special introductory offer, customers who purchase an all-new Fire 7 before June 6 will receive a $10 credit to buy popular apps and games from the Amazon Appstore, the company said in a statement.



According to the company, battery life will be up to 7 hours of reading, listening to music, watching TV shows or movies, and browsing the web. Video chat with friends and family with the HD 720p front-facing camera.



In addition, Amazon introduced the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition, available for pre-order today for $99.99.



