

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) announced, based on the preliminary voting results, the company's shareholders have elected all eight of Gannett's independent director nominees to the board at the annual meeting. Final results will be filed on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company noted.



'This outcome demonstrates that Gannett shareholders recognize the continued progress we have made toward our ongoing digital transformation and agree that our strategic plan is the best path to deliver value for all Gannett shareholders,' Gannett said.



