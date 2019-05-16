

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) said Thursday that it has agreed to extend the existing labor contract with the United Steelworkers to reach a new multi-year labor agreement covering about 1,700 active employees at five U.S. locations.



Alcoa has agreed with union to recognize the existing contract, which was set to expire on May 15, 2019, so that negotiations can continue. However, a new deadline has not been set.



Employees represented by the United Steelworkers will continue to work under the terms of the extended contract at the five sites: Warrick Operations in Indiana; Massena Operations in New York; Gum Springs in Arkansas; Wenatchee Works in Washington and Point Comfort in Texas.



Alcoa noted that most of the workers represented by the United Steelworkers work at Warrick Operations' aluminum smelter and rolling mill as well as at the Massena Operations smelter. The Point Comfort alumina refinery and the Wenatchee Works aluminum smelter are both fully curtailed.



